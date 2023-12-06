Diddy Accused Of Gang Raping Underage Girl. He Issues Furious Denial: ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’

A woman accused Diddy of gang raping and sex-trafficking her when she was 17, triggering Diddy to break his silence on the numerous claims made against him.

The woman claimed to have been raped by Diddy and his longtime lieutenant Harve Pierre, as well as another unnamed man from Diddy’s camp, in 2003, according to Page Six. She alleged she was flown to see Diddy in a private jet, then given copious amounts of drugs and alcohol, leaving her inebriated while all three men allegedly gang-raped her, Page Six reported. The woman claimed the men allegedly left her lying in the fetal position and suffering from vaginal pain.

Diddy slammed the unnamed accuser in a statement, saying, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!”

Jane Doe’s accusations come just three weeks after Diddy settled a sexual assault suit filed by his ex-girlfriend, in which she accused the music mogul of allegedly subjecting her to years of rape and abuse, according to Page Six. The new allegations against the star are the fourth to be filed over a three-week period.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he wrote in the statement, first obtained by Page Six. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

Diddy reinforced his claim of innocence.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he said in a statement.

The court filing also reported included a photograph of the accuser sitting on Diddy’s lap. Doe claimed to have met Pierre, the former president of Diddy’s label, Bad Boy Entertainment, at a club in Detroit, Michigan, in 2003, Page Six reported. She said she was taken to New York City in a private jet to meet Diddy, where the alleged victim claimed she was forced to perform oral sex on Pierre before they boarded the flight, according to Page Six.

“As the night wore on, the 17-year-old Ms. Doe became more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age,” the court filing said, according to Page Six.

Doe claimed she was “hung over” a sink as Diddy allegedly raped her, Page Six reported.

“While at the studio, Ms. Doe was gang raped by Mr. Combs, the Third Assailant and Mr. Pierre, in that order,” the filing said. (RELATED: Alleged Victim Files Rape And Revenge Porn Case Against Diddy)

“While Mr. Combs was raping Ms. Doe, he complained that he could not ‘get off’ unless she pinched his nipples as hard as she could,” the suit claimed.

Doe’s lawyer claimed, “The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred Doe for life,” according to Page Six.