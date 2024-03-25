‘What’s Going On?’: Newsmax Host Presses GOP Rep. Andy Biggs About Dwindling House Majority

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty pressed South Carolina Rep. Andy Biggs Monday about the Republican Party’s dwindling majority in the House of Representatives.

Republican Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher announced Friday that he will resign from Congress early on April 19, leaving his seat vacant. Gallagher’s departure is set 10 days too late to trigger a special election in his state, leaving House Republicans with a razor-thin majority.

Finnerty pushed back against Biggs’ assertion that the GOP conference was not “chaotic,” pressing the congressman on his party’s “one-vote” majority. (RELATED: Fox Host Says House Republicans Are Doing Same Hunter Biden Hearing ‘Over And Over Again’)

“In the House, congressman, you think things are good for the Republican Party?” Finnerty asked Biggs.

“I think that we get along better than most people would think,” Biggs said.

“You understand why I’m asking, right? Kevin McCarthy abandoned you, Ken Buck abandoned you, and Mike Gallagher just announced on Friday that he’s going to resign on April the 13th. You’ve got a one-vote majority. What’s going on in the House?” Finnerty asked.

“Well, I don’t know why Kevin left, and I’m not sure I know why Ken and Mike are — Mike’s leaving, and Ken left. I don’t know why they’re leaving. I don’t think it’s because of necessarily the things going on in the House because all three of them knew we had a really thin majority anyway, a four-seat majority. Now it’s down to one,” Biggs said.

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy retired from Congress at the end of 2023 after he was ousted as speaker on Oct. 3, 2023, through a motion to vacate filed by Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. Like Gallagher, Republican Colorado Rep. Ken Buck announced in early March that he would be leaving Congress sooner than originally expected, decreasing the Republicans’ slim majority to two seats.