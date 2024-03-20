Fox Host Says House Republicans Are Doing Same Hunter Biden Hearing ‘Over And Over Again’

Fox News anchor Dana Perino said Wednesday that House Republicans are doing the same Hunter Biden hearing “over and over again.”

The House Oversight Committee conducted a hearing Wednesday about President Joe Biden’s alleged abuse of public office and his foreign business dealings. Perino remarked that the hearing, which is part of a broader probe that began in 2023, seems to be the same as past hearings, saying that GOP congressmen are repeating the same step “over and over again.”

“A couple things here,” Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer said. “Hunter Biden popped into our ears. What? Two months ago. Was it there? Like Hunter Biden is on Capitol Hill? We’re like, what? Then they took the live shot.”

“Abby Lowell calls it all a carnival sideshow,” he continued. “But remember that question there, what Jason said, what Republicans are trying to show, is that there are no services rendered for the money that came in. And that’s a big part of what this hearing is about.”

“At the end of this week, Congress is due to go into recess for another two weeks,” Perino added. “And I do think that in some ways, it just feels like they keep doing the same hearing over and over again. And people are starting to wonder at some point, do you fish or cut bait and do something about a vote or not and move on to the general election?”

Former Hunter Biden business partners Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis testified Wednesday. Hunter Biden turned down an invitation to testify at the hearing despite previously demanding a public hearing. (RELATED: Former AG Says Obama, Biden Comparisons ‘Not Fair’)

Hunter Biden testified before the House Oversight Committee behind closed doors in February as part of the impeachment investigation into his father. The first son initially defied a subpoena to testify in January.