Oliver Hudson Claims Lifestyle Of Mom Goldie Hawn Caused His Childhood ‘Trauma’

Famous actor Oliver Hudson said he felt “unprotected” by his famous mother, Goldie Hawn, and admitted this contributed to childhood trauma.

The son of Hawn and Bill Hudson didn’t have any relationship with his father until he was an adult, yet it was his mom that he took the most issue with. “My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough, because she was my primary caregiver, and I was with her all of the time, so I felt unprotected at times,” the 47-year-old star revealed during a recent episode of his “Sibling Revelry” podcast.

Hudson acknowledged that Hawn was an “amazing mother,” that was “living her life,” but said that it was hard for him to find his place with her due to her hectic work schedule and the choices she made in her personal life.

“She would be working. She had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like,” he said.

He then paused to lend more clarity to his story. “This is my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and needed her to be there,” he said on the podcast.

“And she just wasn’t [there] sometimes, and she came out far more than even my dad who wasn’t there.”

Hudson and his famous sister Kate, were primarily raised by Hawn after their parents divorced in 1982, according to The New York Post.

Hawn began dating Kurt Russell in 1983, and went on to have a son, Wyatt. (RELATED: Former Nickelodeon Star Alexa Nikolas Joins Protests Nickelodeon And Shares Her ‘Traumatic’ Experiences)

Hudson said he recently dove into the nature and root cause of his trauma by undergoing the Hoffman Process course, a weeklong retreat designed to help participants “identify negative behaviors, moods, and ways of thinking,” according to The New York Post.