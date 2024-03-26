US Army Helicopter Crashes During Routine Exercise In Washington State: REPORT

During a routine military air exercise in Washington state, an Army helicopter reportedly fell from the skies Monday evening, injuring both pilots.

The crash took place between Yelm and the capital of the Evergreen State, Olympia, KOMO News reported. The Army airmen reportedly carried out the standard training exercise that went south out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), not far from Tacoma, Washington.

Military medical personnel “evacuated” the pair of pilots involved in the crash to the nearby Madigan Army Medical Center, military officials told the outlet. The crash was reportedly described as an “aviation mishap” by officials. (RELATED: US Military Grounds Entire Osprey Fleet After Another Deadly Crash)

There is no official explanation available and the investigation remains underway, according to JBLM, KOMO reported. The extent of the injuries suffered by the soldiers in uniform on board is reportedly unknown.

Military mishaps, particularly involving choppers, have become common in recent months.

Five U.S. Army soldiers died from a helicopter crash in Mediterranean waters while working on what was a standard in-flight refueling exercise in Nov. 2023, Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga of the U.S. Special Operations Command announced, the Daily Caller New Foundation (DCNF) previously reported. (RELATED: Pentagon Identifies Special Operations Soldiers Killed In Blackhawk Crash Over The Mediterranean)

As for this year, a UH-72 Lakota helicopter fell to the ground after carrying out “aviation operations” within the immediate proximity of the US Southern border March 8, a National Guard general announced in a statement, which was also covered by the DCNF. In this case, Two National Guard soldiers passed away and so did a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

Kelly & I, & the National Guard family, send our deepest condolences to the families, loved ones, friends & colleagues of the two Army National Guard Soldiers and the U.S. Border Patrol officer killed in today’s helicopter crash in Texas. We mourn these heartbreaking deaths. They… pic.twitter.com/8WZ6wtTujI — General Daniel Hokanson (@ChiefNGB) March 9, 2024



In late February, two Mississippi National Guardsmen also partook in a routine training mission and lost their lives as a result of the helicopter crashing, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced, the DCNF reported.

Earlier in February, five Marines based in California were killed as a result of a helicopter crash that had taken flight for training purposes, military authorities confirmed, according to the DCNF.

Each chopper apparently crashed while involved in what was described as standard operations.