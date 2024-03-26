NC State’s DJ Burns Owns Vending Machines As An Absolutely Brilliant Side Hustle, And I Want In

I’m always thinking of ways to cook up money … I don’t know how the hell I didn’t think about this — brilliant!

A lot of collegiate student-athletes today are out here getting paid, raking in cash through the new name, image and likeness (NIL) program, but NC State forward DJ Burns Jr. is adding to that bankroll with flying colors.

Burns, a senior for the Wolfpack, is the owner of two vending machines and his reasoning for doing it is to make some money outside of basketball. He spoke about his side hustle in an interview Monday with “Pardon My Take.” (RELATED: ‘That Was The Dumbest Game’: Charles Barkley Annihilates Grand Canyon After They Got Knocked Out Of March Madness)

“There’s a guy who played at Auburn named Josh Dollard,” said Burns. “He’s from the Charlotte area and we used to train with this trainer named Gabe Blair, phenomenal guy. I was just talking to him about some things I went through and we were just talking about, what are ways to make money outside of basketball so you’re not like one-dimensional as a person. That was one of the things he showed me and I took after it.”