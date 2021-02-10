Jim Boeheim Appears To Pick His Nose During Game Against North Carolina State

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim appeared to be caught in an embarrassing situation Tuesday against North Carolina State.

In a Twitter video shared by @JoshParcell, the legendary basketball coach appeared to be picking his nose during the game.

Give the video a watch below, and decide for yourself what is going on.

Yeah, that’s a tough look for Boeheim. There’s no question about that at all. You can’t be on camera appearing to pick your nose!

It really doesn’t get much tougher than that. Just a brutal video for Boeheim.

Look, we all get caught in embarrassing situations from time to time. Sometimes, I walk around with a food stain on my clothes without realizing it.

It happens. It’s part of life, and it’s unavoidable. The only difference is that most of us aren’t a famous basketball coach appearing to pick his nose on TV in front of the country.

Yeah, he might not live this one down for a minute or two.

Always assume the camera is on you, Boeheim! It’s simple advice, and it’ll save you from embarrassing moments like this one!