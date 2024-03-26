EXCLUSIVE: New Primary Ad Attacks Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good For Lack Of ‘Faith’ In Trump

The Virginians for Conservative Leadership PAC unveiled a new digital ad Wednesday rebuking incumbent Rep. Bob Good for his lack of “faith” in former President Donald Trump.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the ad, which aims to sway voters ahead of the hotly contested June primary race in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

The ad begins by displaying the words “Bob Good has no faith in Trump,” and features footage of the congressman saying he would “regret” seeing Trump as the GOP nominee and pointing out that, if elected, Trump could only serve four years as president.

The video then cuts to a clip from Trump’s March 2 rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, where Trump claimed he could implement most of his agenda in less than a year. It concludes with the tagline, “If Bob Good refuses to stand with Trump, how can we trust him?”

Good, who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, has come under fire from Trump and his allies after he backed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the presidential primary. (RELATED:EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: GOP Rep. Bob Good’s Campaign Called Police On Trump Supporters Ousting Him From Pro-Trump Event)

“Good won’t be electable when we get done with him,” said Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita after Good endorsed DeSantis in May, according to Cardinal News. After DeSantis suspended his campaign in January, Good offered Trump his “complete and total endorsement.”

Good’s primary opponent, Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, has garnered support from prominent figures, including Veterans for Trump, House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers and Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, further obstructing the congressman’s path to a third term. Trump has yet to officially endorse either candidate.

In a statement endorsing McGuire, a former Navy SEAL, Greene described Good as “an angry, disloyal, MAGA traitor who was caught on camera trashing President Trump and doing everything he could to defeat President Trump.”

“Bob Good is NO GOOD and cannot be trusted,” Greene added.

Analysts at the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Good’s re-election prospects, citing his strained relationship with Trump and GOP leadership.

The primary election will be held on June 18, with early voting set to commence on May 3.