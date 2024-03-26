Video Appears To Show Man Knocking Out Former NFL Star Vince Young With Haymaker At Bar

Former Tennessee Titans superstar quarterback Vince Young got knocked the heck out in an early February bar fight, a video obtained by TMZ appears to show.

Young was apparently in the mix with a big crowd of aggressive dudes in Tokyo Joe’s Shot Bar in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 4, according to TMZ.

Young initially appeared to be the aggressor in the fracas as he seemed to be the first person to lay his hands on someone else, but quickly transitioned to peacemaker as he used his massive six foot and five inches height to hold the line as his buddy struggled to wrestle another dude.

Young is holding off the crowd when one dude, who’s significantly smaller than him, cocks back and unloads a sucker punch on Young’s chin, dropping the former Heisman Trophy runner-up to the floor.

Damn! If that’s VY in the video, he really went down like a sack of potatoes. I know he was trying to keep the peace and handle multiple threats at once… but any time a dude puts his hand on your shoulder and grips your shirt like this dude did, you have to be ready to be a menace. (RELATED: NFL Approves New Kickoff Rules, Football Will Look Very Different This Year)

Young, who’s been out of the league since 2011, appears to be okay after the incident. He’s been active on Instagram and recently posted a photo from a golf trip.

Young recently served as a special assistant to the athletic director of his alma mater Texas. This video will probably haunt him for a while, but he’s overcome worse than a little sucker punch. After his retirement, he filed for bankruptcy and was arrested for DWI.

The former college legend played in what was arguably the greatest college football game played in this millennium. His Longhorns won a 41-38 victory over the USC Trojans in the 2006 NCAA National Championship. USC came out in that game and punched Young’s Longhorns right in the mouth, taking a brief early lead. But the Longhorns bounced back and won and Young can bounce back from this sucker punch too.