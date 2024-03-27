Easter Meme Posted By NJ Councilwoman Paula Gilligan Draws Flack For Disturbing Content

Democratic New Jersey Councilwoman Paula Gilligan draws flack after posting a meme on social media, New York Post reported Wednesday.

Gilligan sparked controversy for sharing a meme on Instagram that described Easter eggs in a manner some found offensive. Critics found the post offensive and others accused the councilwoman of being an anti-Christian, according to the New York Post.

“Easter eggs are aborted chicken babies that are painted in drag for small children to worship,” the councilwoman’s post stated, New York Post reported.

NJ politician under fire for sharing meme that calls Easter eggs ‘aborted chicken babies that are painted in drag’ https://t.co/Tk30Ugjmg5 pic.twitter.com/UbI5qzNOzE — New York Post (@nypost) March 27, 2024

Gilligan’s political commentary fell flat with Glen Rock’s community, home to about 12,000 residents, the outlet stated. Critics on social media slammed her post for disrespecting Christian traditions and wondered if she’d target other faiths similarly. One Instagram user directly questioned if Gilligan had a specific grudge against Catholics.

In a statement on the town’s website, Gilligan explained she aimed to satirize certain laws supported by some pro-life groups. She stated her intention wasn’t to mock Easter traditions but to criticize the idea that fertilized eggs should have full constitutional rights from fertilization, a stance she opposes. (RELATED: ‘Unfit To Lead’: Pro-Life Groups Blast Trump For Saying Abortion Should Be Left To The States)

“It has come to my attention that there are constituents in Glen Rock that have concerns with a meme on my personal Instagram story. The meme takes aim at the absurdity of ‘personhood’ laws,” the statement said. “Currently 40 bills with personhood language have been proposed in 16 states. Personhood language refers to legal language that would codify the dangerous notion that from the moment of fertilization, an egg should be legally recognized as a person with full constitutional rights. This legislation supports an extremist political position that I disagree with. It is my personal opinion that people have the right to control their bodies and their lives.”

The entire council also posted an apology on Facebook for Gilligan’s meme. “We have been made aware of a post that appeared on one of our Council Member’s personal Instagram stories,” the statement read. “This post invoked Easter, the holiest day of the year in the Christian calendar, in a point about two issues that have nothing to do with Easter. As Mayor and members of the Borough Council, we want to apologize to everyone who was offended by this post.”