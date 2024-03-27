Key Witness From Trump Impeachment Registers As Foreign Agent Of Ukraine

A leading witness in the 2019 impeachment inquiry of then-President Donald Trump registered as a foreign agent representing Ukraine and the European Union (E.U.) on Thursday.

Gordon Sondland served as the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union from 2018 to 2020 and testified against Trump before the House of Representatives Select Committee on Intelligence in 2019, claiming that Trump sought to withhold foreign military aid to Ukraine unless it launched an investigation into then-former Vice President Joe Biden regarding his son’s business dealings in the country; Biden was running against Trump for the presidency at the time of the impeachment hearing. Sondland filed a registration statement with the U.S. Department of Justice, declaring himself a foreign agent of Ukraine and the E.U. in order to legally represent their interests in the country, according to a document obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Trump Fires Ambassador Gordon Sondland)

Sondland’s registration is required under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), a 1938 law that governs how foreign governments and other entities may lobby U.S. officials. FARA registration is required regardless of U.S. citizenship and must occur before an individual begins lobbying.

Read Sondland’s registration statement here:

Gordon Sondland – FARA Registration Statement by Daily Caller News Foundation on Scribd

“Was there a ‘quid pro quo?’ As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes,” Sondland told the committee on Nov. 20, 2019, during a high-profile hearing that garnered international attention. “Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret.”

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in the 2024 election, was impeached by the House of Representatives on Dec. 18, 2019, but acquitted by the Senate on Feb. 5, 2020. Shortly afterward, he dismissed Sondland from his ambassadorial position.

During his government service, Sondland personally dealt with high-ranking Ukrainian government officials such as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Since 2022, Ukraine has sought to lobby members of Congress and executive branch officials for support during its war against Russia.

Before joining the Trump administration, Sondland was a developer and served as the chairman of Provenance Hotels, which owns a network of hotels across the United States. He donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration committee in 2017, according to The Intercept.

The Trump campaign, Sondland, the Ukrainian mission to the United States and the European External Action Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

