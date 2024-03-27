‘I’m Incredibly Shocked’: Man Dies After Crashing Harley-Davidson During Test-Drive, Police Say

A man in Titusville, Florida, was killed after he drove a motorcycle onto the side of a shopping center while test-driving it Monday, police said.

The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. at the address of the Miracle City Harley-Davidson, according to police. The man was behind the bars of a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he lost control and smashed into the back of a wall of an empty shopping center, police said.

Christopher Maglione, a witness who works in the area, told Fox 35 that he saw the individual “going the wrong way” and was traveling at least 50 mph before the tragedy occurred.

Florida Highway Patrol working deadly crash between bicycle and motorcycle https://t.co/EM6hCFOdUK — FOX10News | WALA (@FOX10News) March 26, 2024

The Daily Caller spoke with the Titusville Police Department and was informed that the individual’s name would be released later today. The incident is being investigated further.

“I’m incredibly shocked. I’ve never heard of anything like that happening in this plaza before ever,” Maglione told Fox 35.

The deceased individual was reportedly taken to a local hospital where was later pronounced dead. Authorities say there were no other vehicles or people involved in the crash. (RELATED: Terrifying Video Shows Moment Driver Violently Slams Into Motorcyclist, Authorities Say)

A motorcyclist named Kenny spoke with Fox 35 regarding the danger of riding a motorcycle.

“There’s no protection. If somebody bumps you in a car, you get a dent in a door. They bump you on this thing, you probably lose a leg,” he said.