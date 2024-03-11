Terrifying Video Shows Moment Driver Violently Slams Into Motorcyclist, Authorities Say

Terrifying dashcam footage shows the moment an enraged driver rams into a motorcyclist, sending the man crashing off the highway, Florida authorities said.

The incident occurred in Florida in the early hours of the morning on March 8, Florida Highway Patrol said, according to a press release by Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). An uninvolved party captured the incident on their dashcam, a video released by the agency showed. The footage shows a “silver or grey 2020 Honda Civic” purposefully steer the motorcyclist off the right shoulder, the FLHSMV wrote.

Police responded to the incident that happened near northbound I-75 in Sumter County, the press release stated. The vehicle that captured the incident was in the right lane when the Honda and the motorcyclist passed them on either side, the video shows.

“Once the two vehicles had passed the commercial vehicle, the driver of the Honda suddenly steered to the outside shoulder and intentionally rammed the motorcycle. The impact cause the motorcyclist to overturn several times into the wood line parallel to the roadway,” FLHSMV wrote.

The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his “severe injuries,” the press release stated. Law enforcement found parts of the suspect’s vehicle on-site, allowing authorities to determine its make and model, FLHSMV wrote. The suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose, authorities added. (RELATED: Shocking Video Appears To Show Ian Ziering First Shoving Motorcyclist In Alleged Biker Gang Attack)

The FLHSMV urged anyone who may have any information on the incident to “contact *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.”