US Army Investigating National Guard Unit Over Image Of Solider Sporting Nazi Symbol On Uniform

Higher-ups in the US Army are reportedly investigating a National Guard Special Forces unit over an image that surfaced showing a soldier wearing a Nazi-style skull on his helmet.

The subjects of the ongoing military probe, the 20th Special Forces Group, based in Birmingham, Alabama, posted the now-controversial image on Instagram showing three men in uniform with one of them sporting a Nazi skull on his helmet, Army Times reported. The post was paired with a positive caption that celebrated the weekend.

The Army opened an investigation after a National Guard unit posted a photo online that contained a symbol worn by Nazi SS troops. https://t.co/GPe8ucs9LZ — ArmyTimes (@ArmyTimes) March 26, 2024

“That weekend feeling. Enjoy the rest of your weekend. Don’t stop training. Don’t get complacent,” the since-deleted post read.

An array of netizens in the comment section had choice words for the respective helmet with the said skull shown in the picture, hence why the weekend-themed post was taken down after that.

The skull, known as the “Totenkopf” translates to “death’s head,” according to a profile published by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The symbol was taken up as the official emblem for a branch of SS soldiers that followed orders and provided defense for Nazi concentration camps, according to the ADL. (RELATED: Amazon Appears To Be Selling Swastika Fidget Spinners … They’ve Got A 5-Star Rating)

US Army 1st Special Forces Major Russel Major Russell Gordon sided with those unhappy in the comment section and told the outlet that the branch is taking action.

“The use of symbols and patches depicting historic images of hate is not tolerated and a clear violation of our values,” according to the Times. (RELATED: Army Seeking Retirees To Come Back To Work Amid Manpower Crisis)

“We are aware of the situation and are currently investigating the matter,” the Major said.

The Alabama National Guard and the Army’s 1st Special Forces Command are involved in conducting the probe, National Guard press officer Mack Muzio told the Times.

The post was deleted by the unit, but screenshots still exist on the internet:

Yikes! For those unable to see the patch on the helmet it features a totenkopf, a symbol of the SS. pic.twitter.com/m1iZSKkCzU — Lydia 🌹🏴 (@lydlife) March 26, 2024

The unit has since issued an apology post which also confirmed the rollout of the investigation via Instagram Wednesday afternoon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 20th Special Forces Group (A) (@20thspecialforces)

The service member wearing the controversial patched helmet in the picture hasn’t been publicly identified.