Bodycam Footage Shows Police Confront, Exchange Fire With Armed Suspect

Fort Lauderdale Police Department released new bodycam footage Thursday of an officer-involved shooting where they shot and killed an armed suspect at a Holiday Inn Express, a video posted to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department Public Information Office (FLPDPIO) YouTube channel shows.

Officers were responding to a 911 call from the alleged victim, 44-year-old Karl Chludinsky, who called and told 911 operators he had killed someone, according to FLPDPIO Major Patrick Hart.

“Caller stating he has guns and will start shooting at whoever is at his front door and also rambling saying that his wife is being raped,” a dispatcher told FLPD in the video.

Chludinsky told operators he had three handguns and a fully automated weapon, according to the video.

Officers attempted to make contact with Chludinsky in his room on the sixth floor of the hotel, Hart explains in the video.

“It’s the police, come out. Come out with your hands up,” one officer shouts as they approach his door, the video shows.

“Hands up, hands up. Let me see your hands! Let me see your hands” officers can be heard screaming before Chludinsky opens the door holding his phone in his left hand and what appears to be a gun in his right hand. (RELATED: Bodycam Footage Shows Texas Cop Unload Seven Shots On Man Who Said He Had Gun)

“Gun gun gun!” one officer can be heard shouting before one officer fires multiple shots into the door’s opening,

Chludinsky quickly shuts the door before the officers unload a heavy amount of rounds into the closed door.

“When officers continued to attempt to make entry, the suspect fired at the officers through the door. Officer DiCristofalo is struck at this point,” Hart says in the video.

Once the officers breached the door they found Chludinsky deceased, according to Hart.

DiCristofalo was admitted to the hospital but released as the bullet lodged in his bulletproof vest, Hart claimed in the video.