Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty To Drug Trafficking In Midwest

A Minnesota woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to drug trafficking in the Midwest, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a news release.

Deanna Gerads, 33, has pleaded guilty in North Dakota federal court to participating in a major drug distribution network, according to the DOJ. The network was linked to the infamous Sinaloa cartel of Mexico. The group was primarily focused on supplying cocaine and methamphetamine across the Midwestern United States.

The cartel, once led by the infamous Juan “El Chapo” Guzman, has been a major player in the international drug trade. This case is part of Operation Unfinished Business II, the Justice Department’s campaign against international traffickers dealing in meth, cocaine, and fentanyl. Mexican immigration and the FBI captured Gerads Aug. 1, 2023, the news release stated. (RELATED: This Is So 2024: El Chapo’s Granddaughter Is Reportedly Hunting For The Loch Ness Monster)

After a year on the run in Mexico, authorities arrested Gerads once extradited to Texas, Law & Crime reported. She faced charges alongside 11 others, accused of distributing large amounts of meth, cocaine, and fentanyl.

The operation was conducted with the united effort of law enforcement, including the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force, FBI, and local police. With sentencing set for July 2, 2024, this case marks a significant hit against Midwest drug networks and underscores U.S. law enforcement’s dedication to fighting drug trafficking, according to DOJ.