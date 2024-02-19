This Is So 2024: El Chapo’s Granddaughter Is Reportedly Hunting For The Loch Ness Monster

Because, of course, this is going on in 2024 … incredible.

On vacation in Scotland, the granddaughter of legendary (and imprisoned) Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán was spotted hunting for the mysterious Loch Ness Monster, according to The Herald.

Meet Frida Sofia Guzmán Muñoz, the daughter of Édgar Guzmán López, who is the oldest son of El Chapo. A rival cartel hitman murdered López back in 2008 at a shopping center parking lot located in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

Muñoz also happens to be the niece of both Joaquin Guzmán López and Ovidio Guzmán, leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel’s Los Chapitos faction. Founded by El Chapo, the international criminal organization is extraordinarily powerful and a top drug supplier to the United States. (RELATED: ‘Aliens Are Attacking Earth’: Mysterious Glowing Dots Seen Flying In The China Night In Alarming Video)

Muñoz visited multiple parts of Europe (including London) which eventually led her to Scotland, where Muñoz ended up at Loch Ness.

On social media, Muñoz uploaded pictures of her at Edinburgh’s Johnnie Walker Princes Street trying out whisky and doing some gazing at Edinburgh Castle while on Castle Street.

But then her journey got a lot more interesting.

She headed to the Highlands to pay a visit to Loch Ness, posting photos of a boat trip that she took on the eerie loch that was centered around hunting for Nessie.

Granddaughter of notorious Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ joins hunt for Loch Ness Monster ➡https://t.co/1pydLtyh4K pic.twitter.com/iUvtyWQX8r — The Herald (@heraldscotland) February 19, 2024

Welcome to 2024, ladies and gentlemen.

Now there’s not much else known about why exactly El Chapo’s granddaughter was hunting for the Loch Ness monster, but it sounds like she was just on vacation and enjoying the mystique of it all. It sounds fun as hell.

And honestly, with her being the granddaughter of a legendary Mexican drug lord, I could totally picture her being involved with scenes like this just before going on extravagant vacations. This story isn’t just 2024, it’s totally something out of “Breaking Bad” as well.

You know those Mexican cartels are really getting down like that …

And then apparently taking luxurious holidays to Scotland (Loch Ness, in particular) afterward. Who knew?