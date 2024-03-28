Nine Illegal Migrants Charged Among Dozens Who Stormed Texas National Guard: REPORT

Nine illegal migrants were reportedly charged among the dozens who overwhelmed the Texas National Guard as they stormed across the border.

Viral video filmed by the New York Post at El Paso, Texas shows a mob of illegal migrants rushing past National Guardsmen while tearing down a barrier. Texas authorities charged nine of the illegal migrants with inciting a riot, damage of property over $2,500 and assault on members of the National Guard, as well as other charges, a state government source said, according to the New York Post.

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

Junior Evaristo-Benitez, a Honduran national, was the first arrested by Texas authorities, the outlet reported. The 21-year-old faces the third-degree felony count of assaulting a public servant, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Elliot Torres told the outlet.

One of the nine illegal migrants arrested and charged allegedly stomped on a National Guardsman’s knee “purposefully and with malice,” Border Report reported. (RELATED: Influencer Who Advised Illegal Migrants To Steal Americans’ Homes Is On The Run From Immigration Authorities; REPORT)

The soldiers attempted to turn many of the illegal migrants seen in the stampede back to Mexico after dividing them into small groups, according to the outlet. However, a portion of the illegal migrants were annoyed, reportedly prompting them to storm past the state’s National Guardsmen, as the video shows.

“These people were willing to assault military,” a National Guard source told the outlet. “They were willing to assault law enforcement. They have complete disregard for our laws.”

Border Patrol took all of the illegal migrants in the group into custody, the New York Post reported. Dozens of those in federal custody are expected to face felony or misdemeanor counts from Texas authorities, the National Guard source told the outlet. Border Patrol would reportedly be required to hand them over to Texas, the source continued.