‘They Don’t Learn’: Trump Blasts ‘Thug’ Gunman At Murdered NYPD Officer’s Wake

Former President Donald Trump blasted the “thug” gunman who fatally shot a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer.

Trump attended the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who died after being shot below his bulletproof vest, leaving behind his wife and one-year-old son. The 34-year-old suspect, Guy Rivera, had reportedly been arrested 21 times prior to the fatal incident and served a five-year prison term for drug-related crimes, according to the New York Post.

“What happened is such a sad, sad event. It’s such a horrible thing and it’s happening all too often and we’re just not gonna let it happen,” Trump said. “We just can’t. Twenty-one times arrested, this thug, and the person in the car with him was arrested many times and they don’t learn because they don’t respect. They’re [police officers] not given the respect. The police are the greatest people we have. There’s nothing and there’s nobody like them and this should never happen.”

Rivera was accompanied by 41-year-old Lindy Jones, who also has a lengthy criminal record, according to the New York Post.

Trump attended the officer’s wake while President Joe Biden met with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton for a campaign event at Radio City Music Hall set to raise $25 million. Biden spoke with Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday to offer his condolences over Diller’s death. (RELATED: Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Raises $1.5 Million For Jonathan Diller’s Family)

“We have to get back to law and order, we have to do a lot of things differently,” Trump continued. “Because this is not working. This is happening too often. It’s an honor to be here and again, and I want to just thank all of you folks for allowing this … The only thing we can say is maybe something’s gonna be learned. We’ve got to toughen it up, we’ve gotta strengthen it up. This should never be allowed. Things like this should never take place and to take place so often.”

Trump referred to the Diller family as “incredible people” who have a “tough road” ahead of them. Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the Associated Press that the former president was “moved” by the invitation to attend the wake.

“President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death,” Leavitt said.

The officer’s memorial is taking place on Thursday and Friday at the Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island, according to a schedule obtained by Fox 5 New York.