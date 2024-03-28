Biden To Visit NYC For Record-Shattering Celeb Fundraiser Same Day Trump Honors Fallen Cop

President Joe Biden is planning to visit New York City on Thursday for an expected record-shattering fundraiser the same day former President Donald Trump is set to honor a fallen cop in the city.

Biden will be meeting up with former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton for a campaign event that is set to raise $25 million dollars, the campaign told The Associated Press. The event, hosted at Radio City Music Hall in the city, will also feature a star-studded lineup, including Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Lea Michele and late night host Stephen Colbert, the AP reported. (RELATED: Biden Sees No Polling Boost Whatsoever From State Of The Union)

The presidential lineup is charging attendees for photos, the AP reported. One photo with all three is $100,000, $250,000 gets donors access to a single reception and half a million dollars gets them an exclusive gathering, according to the AP.

After the campaign event raps up, first lady Jill Biden and DJ D-Nice are running an after-party, the AP reported.

HERO’S FAREWELL: Heart-wrenching video shows New York’s finest honor Officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed in the line of duty, as his body is transferred ahead of his wake on Long Island today. Officer Diller is survived by his wife and their 1-year-old child. pic.twitter.com/EKZj9q6FjQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 28, 2024

While Biden makes his trip to New York City, Trump will attend the wake of New York Police Department Officer Jonathan Diller, according to the AP. Diller was reportedly shot below his bulletproof vest Monday while advancing on a car parked in violation of the law.

Guy Rivera, the suspect in Diller’s killing, has been arrested 21 previous times, the New York Post reported. Diller reportedly leaves behind his wife and a one-year-old son.

Biden spoke with Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday to give his condolences about the killing of Diller.

“President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the AP.

The wake will take place Thursday and Friday at the Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island, according to a schedule obtained by Fox 5 New York.

Biden’s massive fundraising event will add to the growing cash his reelection campaign has on hand. The president’s reelection campaign reported to the Federal Election Commission that it brought in $21 million during February, setting itself up with more than $71 million cash available, according to Politico. The reelection campaign, in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee, reportedly have $97.5 million cash on hand as of February 2024. Trump and the Republican National Committee have $44.8 million, according to the outlet.