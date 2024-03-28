Vanderbilt University Puts On A Clinic For How To Handle Entitled Leftist Protesters

Officials at Vanderbilt University put on a masterclass for dealing with entitled lunatic lefties after suspending seven students who refused to leave the school chancellor’s office Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The students were protesting the school’s decision to cancel a boycott divestment and sanctions (BDS) referendum, according to Steve McGuire, an employee for the American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA), as well as ABC 33/40, a local news outlet. The BDS movement calls for individuals and groups to boycott Israel and Israeli-linked businesses in an effort to “pressure Israel to comply with international law,” according to the movement’s website.

Vanderbilt has suspended at least 7 students for occupying the lobby of the chancellor’s office today. They’re there because the admin cancelled a student BDS referendum. pic.twitter.com/NreEXR3JI9 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 26, 2024

The students initially shoved their way into the building, nearly rolling over one faculty member before they even started their righteous jihad, video McGuire posted to Twitter shows.

NEW: Yesterday Vanderbilt students pushed their way into a campus building to conduct a sit-in in the lobby of the chancellor’s office: pic.twitter.com/2HXQ6Md1Y2 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 27, 2024



Police arrested four of the students for trespassing, according to McGuire. Authorities arrested another student for attacking a police officer, according to multiple reports.

In the end, four students were arrested (three inside and one outside), and all the students inside were given interim suspensions, which means they can’t be on campus and had to leave by 5pm local yesterday. Disciplinary hearings start today. — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 28, 2024

The insanely unreasonable youngsters engaged in a belligerent display of shrieking, chanting and rudely confronting faculty and administrators.

One delusional group of girls called 9-1-1, claiming they had an emergency because their friend, who was apparently on her period, was going to go into toxic shock syndrome soon if she didn’t get more tampons.

“There is currently a female student who is being denied the right to change her tampon that has been in for multiple hours which leads to an increased risk of toxic shock syndrome,” one of the absolutely loony protesters tells a 9-1-1 operator in a video McGuire shared to Twitter. The 9-1-1 operator was having none of it.

“What you are not hearing is that if she stands up to use the restroom to change her tampon they are threatening arrest, so that is not an option for her,” the hysterical woman told the 9-1-1 operator.

UPDATE: some of the students seem to be panicking. They called 9-1-1 because they’re worried one of them could go into toxic shock. They’re also worried she’ll be arrested if she leaves the building. https://t.co/U08EzaYLG2 pic.twitter.com/NrXAQvuxeu — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 27, 2024



One of the demented hippies accosts a faculty member, who must have been a hostage negotiator during the Iraq war to display the level of calm he did in the face of her shrieking over her mensurating mate.

“I NEED TO KNOW WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN IF SHE LEAVES THE BUILDING,” the girl shouts at the faculty member.

“She’s not going to be arrested if she leaves the building,” he calmly responds. (RELATED: Looks Like The Left’s Greatest Indoctrination Centers Are Starting To Fail)

These people are not looking for solutions to problems. They’re actively seeking to bully people the way they bullied these faculty members.

I am no big fan of higher ed. I think college today is largely a scam. But the way these educators handled these tyrannical teens was top notch. I would absolutely send my kids to an institution like Vanderbilt if these types of faculty members are the norm. They handled absolute lunacy with a calm demeanor but still laid down the law in the end. Bravo.