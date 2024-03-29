Gang Kidnaps YourFellowArab After He Tries Interviewing ‘Barbecue’: REPORT

Haitian gang members kidnapped American YouTube star Addison Pierre Maalouf, known by his moniker YourFellowArab, during his attempt to meet and interview notorious gang leader Barbecue Chérizier, according to Haiti 24.net.

Fellow streamer Lalem confirmed the kidnapping in a message shared to Twitter.

“Tried keeping it private for 2 weeks, but it’s getting out everywhere now, Yes Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti and we’re working on getting him out. Love yall he’ll be out soon ❤️,” Lalem wrote Friday. YourFellowArab traveled from Atlanta to Haiti to interview the leader of the G9 and Family gang, which has taken control of the government, according to Haiti 24.

Members of the 400 Mawozo gang abducted YourFellowArab on March 14, 24 hours after his arrival to the region, Haiti 24 reported.

This is the last video he recorded before he got kidnapped, if you have his number pls don’t text him while he’s in there for safety reasons. 🙏 https://t.co/JJ7y1uVjGA — Lalem (@Lalem) March 29, 2024

The gang is reportedly holding the famous YouTuber for a $600,000 ransom. $40,000 has already been paid, according to Haiti 24. The outlet did not identify the person or group that funded the initial portion of the ransom demand.

Lalem shared on social media the last video that YourFellowArab recorded, alongside a cautionary message to his friends, fans and loved ones.

“This is the last video he recorded before he got kidnapped, if you have his number pls don’t text him while he’s in there for safety reasons. 🙏” he wrote.

The famous Youtuber @YourFellowArab has been kidnapped in Haiti by the natorious 400 Mawozo gang 24 hours after entering the country. I have spoken to Arab through the kidnappers phone. This is what we know pic.twitter.com/Gg3EacMSut — Lord Miles (@real_lord_miles) March 29, 2024

The video showed YourFellowArab outside of a hotel in Haiti, as he explained the dangers of the area to his fans. “All it takes is one stupid gang member holding an AK-47 for one thing to go wrong,” he said, unknowingly foreshadowing the horrors that he was reportedly met with shortly after recording the clip.

He said Port-au-Prince was “completely run by gangs,” and he and his crew intended to travel to the capital city but were waiting for the morning hours so they could arrive in the sunlight.

The famous streamer was aware of the dangers that he was facing well before his travels.

He tweeted Mar. 10 that he was “going on another one of those trips.”

“If I die, thanks for watching what I’ve put out. If I live, all glory to God,” he wrote.

YouTuber Miles “Lord Miles” Routledge claimed he spoke with YourFellowArab on his kidnappers’ phone Friday.

“Arab has been kept in a cage in a place on the eastern outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince,” Routledge wrote. “His location is known.”

He said there was an attempt to pay the ransom, “but it went wrong and truthfully everyone was out of their depths to help Arab.”

Routledge went on to criticize the US government and the State Department for failing to secure his friend’s release, saying they were “very hands off on helping, even though Arab is a US citizen.”(RELATED: Biden Admin Tells Americans Stuck In Haiti They Must Make It To Extraction Point ‘At Your Own Risk’)

Routledge claimed YourFellowArab was in “excellent spirits” and planned to release a video about his experience upon his return.

The State Department still declares Haiti a “Do not travel” country.