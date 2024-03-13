DeSantis Deploys State Guard To Defend Against Possible Surge Of Illegal Haitian Migrants

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is deploying the state guard to protect against a potential influx of illegal Haitian migrants.

Haiti is currently in a state of turmoil as violent gangs have seized control of the nation’s capital city and crippled its infrastructure and economic stability. In light of the amplified threat from Haiti, DeSantis is sending 250 additional Florida State Guard forces and law enforcement officers to the state coastline to prevent a surge of illegal Haitian migrants, the governor announced on Wednesday. (RELATED: US Sends Anti-Terrorism Troops To Haiti As Nation Spirals Into Chaos Under Gang Rule)

“For quite some time, the State of Florida has been dedicating significant resources to combat illegal vessels coming to Florida from countries such as Haiti,” DeSantis said in a statement on Wednesday. “Given the circumstances in Haiti, I have directed the Division of Emergency Management, the Florida State Guard, and state law enforcement agencies to deploy over 250 additional officers and soldiers and over a dozen air and seacraft to the southern coast of Florida to protect our state.”

“No state has done more to supplement the (under-resourced) U.S. Coast Guard’s interdiction efforts; we cannot have illegal aliens coming to Florida,” DeSantis said.

Florida has struggled to combat a surge in Haitian migrants given its proximity to Haiti. Migrants have fled Haiti embarking on a nearly 700-mile journey across the sea to reach Florida’s shores, according to Politico.

Illegal immigration has soared under the Biden administration, including the number of Haitian immigrants who have attempted to flee to Florida. There were 626 Haitian migrant apprehensions at Florida’s borders in fiscal year 2021, the first year President Joe Biden took office. That number grew to 69,435 apprehensions in FY2023 and 44,955 in the first four months of FY 2024.

“Illegal immigrants feel empowered to enter the sovereign territory of the United States because of the federal government’s refusal to diligently enforce our immigration laws and protect the integrity of the border,” DeSantis’ office said on Wednesday. “When a state faces the possibility of invasion, it has the right and duty to defend its territory and people. Under Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida will act.”

The situation in Haiti has worsened in recent weeks. Gangs are upsetting order in Port-au-Prince, seizing control of the capital city’s main port, breaking prisons open, forcing international airports to shut down, setting fire to police stations and storming the national palace. The Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced his resignation on Tuesday after the gangs demanded he do so.

“We won’t lie to people, saying we have a peaceful revolution,” Barbecue, a Haitian gang leader, said on Tuesday, NBC News reported, citing Reuters News Agency. “We do not have a peaceful revolution. We are starting a bloody revolution in the country.”

