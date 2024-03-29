Gov. Kathy Hochul Abruptly Leaves Wake Of Murdered Police Officer Jonathan Diller: REPORT

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul abruptly left the wake of slain hero New York Police Department officer Jonathan Diller on Friday, police sources told the New York Post.

Hochul showed face around 1:45 p.m. for the second day of viewing at the Massapequa, Long Island, funeral home hosting the services, according to the Post.

She was only there for about 10 minutes before she was abruptly, sources told the Post. (RELATED: Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Raises $1.5 Million For Jonathan Diller’s Family)

One man, dressed in a black suit, appeared to yell at the governor as he was seen speaking animatedly and gesturing boldly as she entered her car on the way out, the Post reported.

Several cops were seen applauding the man after he confronted her, the source told the Post.

Before the services, Sergeants Benevolent Association President Vincent J. Vallelong warned city politicians not to attend the services.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was asked to leave the wake for murdered NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller. Completely understandable. https://t.co/VMVUx2n2gx — Kelly Jane Torrance (@KJTorrance) March 29, 2024

“Their presence is more than a distraction. It is a stain on the legacy of a true hero who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Vallelong wrote in a letter, according to the Post. He also said the city’s leaders should feel “morally responsible” for the officer’s killing, the Post reported.

Career criminal Guy Rivera was charged with murder Thursday after allegedly gunning down Diller on Tuesday while the officer attempted to confront him for parking illegally. Rivera had 21 prior arrests, mostly for gun and assault charges, the Post reported.

Diller is survived by his wife and his infant son.

