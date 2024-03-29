‘I Got The F*ck Away From Him’: Videos Emerge Putting Diddy’s Behavior Into Question

Videos about Diddy’s interactions with others are starting to surface amid the ongoing investigation launched against him by the Department of Homeland Security.

A young Justin Bieber appears in one of the videos, and appears to be awkwardly shifting his weight from one leg to another as he tries to evade Diddy’s bizarre questions. The clip showed Diddy asking Bieber why he wasn’t spending as much time with him, and it’s just about as cringe as it gets. The other video that recently began making its rounds online is one of 50 Cent talking about how Diddy attempted to take him out on some sort of shopping date, which immediately gave creep vibes to the “Candy Shop” star.

What did The Diddler do to Bieber? pic.twitter.com/8blZaJuczF — RyanFJBLGB🇺🇸🦅 (@RyanPatrick1991) March 26, 2024

The Bieber clip, posted by RyanPatrick1991, started in a seemingly normal fashion, with Diddy and Bieber exchanging a greeting and smiling. Diddy immediately launched into an awkward conversation that raised a few eyebrows as this circulated online. “Hey young brother, everything good?” he said. Without pausing he launched into an awkward statement. “Selling out arenas and everything, starting to act different, huh? ” he said. Bieber looked taken aback and tried to stand up for himself, but was visibly nervous about the entire exchange.

“Nah man,” he said, but Diddy didn’t allow him to finish. He persisted by talking over Bieber.

“You ‘aint been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out,” Diddy said. He had his hands crossed in front of him and shrugged his shoulders in an intimidating fashion. The conversation was shifty, and the very young Bieber didn’t look comfortable at any point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PMW TV (@pmwtv)

A dated video of Diddy’s rival, 50 Cent, posted by PMWTV, showed the star felt Diddy’s approach was creepy and inappropriate.

Speaking of Diddy, 50 Cent said, “First he was hip, then he was like ‘yo, when we gonna get the chance to, you know, to kick it, like we can just hang out. He’s telling me we gotta kick in and shit, then he was like, ‘yo, we gotta like go shopping or something, or some shit, yo I mean like, I’ll pay for it, and I was just like what the fuck this n*gga just say?”

The famous artist scrunched up his face with disgust as he recalled their exchange.

“I got the fuck away from him!” 50 Cent said.

He stood up in what appeared to be a room with a live audience, and everyone laughed at his disgust when recalling the conversation.

“I was like, I just fucking quit, he’s telling me he’s gonna take me shopping, N*igga, Puff’s a fruit pop!” 50 Cent said. (RELATED: 50 Cent Wages Feud Against Mother Of His Child After She Accused Him Of Rape)

Numerous people have come forward to speak out against Diddy by saying their interactions weren’t on the up-and-up.

Four women and one man have come forward with allegations against Diddy that include rape, gang rape, sexual assault, and sex trafficking.