‘It Wasn’t A Conspiracy Theory’: Bill Maher Says ‘Powers That Be’ Were Wrong About COVID

Comedian Bill Maher said that the “powers that be” were wrong about the COVID-19 pandemic Friday evening on “Real Talk with Bill Maher.”

Maher told his audience that “some very bad ideas” were accepted as the “conventional” way to deal with the pandemic, such as school closures and lockdown policies.

“I get it that we didn’t know exactly what was happening at the beginning of COVID and some mistakes were inevitable,” Maher said. “But four years on, I’m tired of hearing ‘Well, we didn’t know.’ No, we didn’t. But some people guessed better than others. And the people who got it wrong don’t seem to want to acknowledge that now.”

“Some people said closing schools for so long was pointless and would cause much worse collateral damage to kids and they were right,” he added.

The “Real Time” host also admitted that several ideas about the origin of the virus were also dismissed too early as conspiracy theories. He mentioned the idea that COVID-19 came from a lab in Wuhan, China, a view that was widely criticized during the pandemic. (RELATED: FDA Settles Lawsuit, Agrees To Remove Post Mocking Ivermectin)

Bill Maher Drops Stunning Monologue on the COVID “Experts” Who Got It Wrong “A lot of the dissenting opinions that were suppressed and ridiculed at the time have proven to be CORRECT.” This includes, but is not limited to: • COVID came from a lab

• Ivermectin worked

• Masks… pic.twitter.com/4w1oxeHQCO — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 30, 2024



“Of course, it wasn’t a conspiracy theory, and it wasn’t owned by Steve Bannon. And now everyone, including the Biden administration, admits there’s at least a 50-50 chance that the virus could have begun in the lab in Wuhan that was doing gain of function research on that virus, duh! But I don’t see a lot of retractions being printed,” Maher said.

Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the president and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the pandemic, acknowledged in February 2020 that scientists were working on gain-of-function research, according to documents released in July 2023. The Biden administration reportedly shut down a State Department inquiry into the lab leak theory in spring 2021.

Maher called for the creation of a “COVID commission,” questioning why one has not yet been created.

“Yes, some very bad ideas were embraced as the conventional wisdom, ideas that haven’t aged well. And a lot of its dissenting opinions that were suppressed and ridiculed at the time have proven to be correct,” Maher said. “Maybe that’s why the powers that be never wanted a COVID commission. Why not? We love commissions! The Warren Commission, the AIDS Commission, 911 Commission. The NFL even had an ‘Is ramming your head into another guy’s head bad for heads?’ Commission.”