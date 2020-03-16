Trump Calls Coronavirus ‘The Chinese Virus’ For The First Time

President Donald Trump faced backlash after using the term “Chinese Virus” for the first time to refer to the coronavirus outbreak, which originated China, in a tweet Monday night.

“The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus,” Trump tweeted. “We will be stronger than ever before!” (RELATED: Katie Hill Claims She ‘Almost Certainly’ Has Coronavirus)

Earlier Monday, the president outlined, during a press conference in the White House, four guidelines that American needed to follow in order to help prevent the spread of the virus for the next 15 days. Trump also suggested that the United States could be struggling with the coronavirus up until July or August.

Trump’s comments come after Chinese government officials have openly spread conspiracy theories accusing the United States for the spread of the virus. Zhao Lijian, a Chinese government spokesperson, accused the US army on Thursday of last week of bringing the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US Army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!” said Zhao.

2/2 CDC was caught on the spot. When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation! pic.twitter.com/vYNZRFPWo3 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 12, 2020

The President faced backlash on Twitter where several individuals, including New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, accused Trump of racism and bigotry for using the term “Chinese” to described the virus.

If you’re looking for someone to pin this crisis on, try the guy who made up a phony Google website or promised testing kits that he STILL hasn’t delivered. Our Asian-American communities — people YOU serve — are already suffering. They don’t need you fueling more bigotry. https://t.co/jjcO7treC2 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 17, 2020

And I hate bringing more attention to the fact that he said Chinese virus… but I’d like us to continue to look out for our Asian brothers and sisters who are experiencing attacks against them because people are assuming they have the virus because they are Chinese https://t.co/NPvwUKn95Q — aj rafael (@ajRAFAEL) March 17, 2020

Mr. President: This is not acceptable. Calling it the “Chinese virus” only instigates blame, racism, and hatred against Asians – here and abroad. We need leadership that speaks clearly against racism; Leadership that brings the nation and world together. Not further divides. https://t.co/wPTcnoO5QU — Eugene Cho (@EugeneCho) March 17, 2020

The coronavirus originated in China last year and has now spread to over 100 countries with approximately 181,580 reported cases worldwide leading to 7,137 deaths, according to the Washington post.