Trump Calls Coronavirus ‘The Chinese Virus’ For The First Time

Phillip Nieto Contributor
President Donald Trump faced backlash after using the term “Chinese Virus” for the first time to refer to the coronavirus outbreak, which originated China, in a tweet Monday night.

“The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus,” Trump tweeted. “We will be stronger than ever before!” (RELATED: Katie Hill Claims She ‘Almost Certainly’ Has Coronavirus)

Earlier Monday, the president outlined, during  a press conference in the White House, four guidelines that American needed to follow in order to help prevent the spread of the virus for the next 15 days.  Trump also suggested that the United States could be struggling with the coronavirus up until July or August.

Trump’s comments come after Chinese government officials have openly spread conspiracy theories accusing the United States for the spread of the virus. Zhao Lijian, a Chinese government spokesperson, accused the US army on Thursday of last week of bringing the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US Army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!” said Zhao.

The President faced backlash on Twitter where several individuals, including New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, accused Trump of racism and bigotry for using the term “Chinese” to described the virus.

The coronavirus originated in China last year and has now spread to over 100 countries with approximately 181,580 reported cases worldwide leading to 7,137  deaths, according to the Washington post.