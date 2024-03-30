FBI Shows Up To Oklahoma Woman’s House, Questions Her About Social Media Posts: REPORT

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents reportedly launched an investigation in Oklahoma to look into social media posts, Fox News reported Saturday.

Rolla Abdeljawad reported an unexpected visit by FBI agents concerning her social media activity, according to Fox News. The agents reportedly visited her home and inquired about her posts following alerts from Facebook. Abdeljawad, who sought to confirm the agents’ identity by asking them to display their badges on camera, shared her experience through a video uploaded by her lawyer, Hassan Shibly, on the social media platform X.

“Facebook gave us a couple of screenshots of your account,” one agent said in the video. To which Abdeljawad replied with “So we no longer live in a free country, and we can’t say what we want?” “No, we totally do,” another agent wearing a red shirt said.

“We do this every day, all day long. It’s just an effort to keep everybody safe and make sure nobody has any ill will,” one agent then told the woman.

In a caption, Shibly advised the public on what to do in these situations. “What she did right: 1. Refuse to speak to them without a lawyer. 2. Refuse to let them in her house. 3. Record the interaction,” the lawyer wrote on X. “What she did wrong: 1. Exit her house. Do not let them in your house if they do not have a warrant but do not exit your house either.” (RELATED: ‘Absolute Chilling Effect’: Conservative Reporter Says FBI Plans To Arrest Him Over Jan 6 Stories)

The specific posts that caught the FBI’s eye are unknown. Yet, Abdeljawad’s outspoken posts against the Gaza conflict, criticizing Israel and showing support for Palestine, are well-documented on her Facebook, according to Fox News.

“Israhelli terrorist filth,” she said in one post, Fox News reported. “They think Ramadan is a weakness for Muslims not, realizing Ramadan is the strength. #FreePalestine May Allah destroy every single despicable zionist, their supporters and backers. Ameen [sic].”

“Don’t fall for their games. Our community is being watched & they are just waiting for any reason to round us up,” Abdeljawad wrote on March 24, according to Fox News. “If you’re Muslim and/or pro-pal consider all your media accounts, Google searches, mail, messenger, local mosques & political events monitored. #NYC #usa #PoliceState #FreePalestine.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to the FBI for comments but has yet to receive a response.