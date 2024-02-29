FBI Raids Home Of Longtime Aide To NYC Mayor Eric Adams: REPORT

FBI agents reportedly raided the home of Winnie Greco on Thursday, a longtime aide to Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The Department of Investigation confirmed it opened an investigation into Greco related to her alleged unethical behavior in her government position, according to News 12. The FBI reportedly surrounded every corner of her block and “carried out law enforcement activity.”

Greco is currently on leave from her role as Adams’ Asian affairs liaison and senior adviser, according to The City.

“Our administration will always follow the law, and we always expect all our employees to adhere to the strictest ethical guidelines,” a spokesperson for Adams told The City. “As we have repeatedly said, we don’t comment on matters that are under review, but will fully cooperate with any review underway. The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing.”

Greco allegedly solicited a $10,000 donation for a nonprofit she founded in exchange for attending an event with Adams at Gracie Mansion to celebrate the Chinese community, according to The City. A former volunteer for Adams’ campaign, hired by Greco, said she ordered him to supervise renovations of another house she owns despite the volunteer having a city job.

During Adams’ mayoral run, Greco worked inside the New World Mall where several low-income mall workers made $249 donations to Adams, according to The City. One donator reportedly claimed she was repaid and another alleged her name was on a check without her knowledge. The city’s public campaign finance program forbids “straw” donations in which unreported people reimburse donors.

Greco is the second of Adams’ staffers to be raided by federal authorities following the Nov. 2 raid of Brianna Suggs, who worked with the mayor to advance his agenda at the time of the raid. Suggs raised nearly $2.5 million for Adams’ 2025 reelection campaign and received $100,000 from the mayor’s campaign in the past two years to help with fundraising and campaign consulting services.

Adams’ reelection campaign paid $279,835 to Suggs between March 2022 and November 2023. Federal agents seized electronic devices labeled “Eric Adams” out of Suggs’ home to investigate whether the Turkish government worked with Adams to solicit foreign donations into Adams’ campaign account. (RELATED: White House Brushes Off Rumors It Disinvited Eric Adams Amid Fundraising Investigation)

A fundraiser named Lu Jianshun, who donated $4,000 to Adams’ reelection campaign between 2019 and 2021, works closely with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and operated an overseas police station on behalf of the Chinese government, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported in October 2022. He reportedly works closely with the United Front Work Department (UFWD), a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) agency tasked with running influence operations and monitoring overseas Chinese communities.

Jianshun bragged about housing the Chinese police station while Adams sat in the front row at his previous organization’s 24th-anniversary banquet in 2022.

The FBI arrested Jianshun in April 2023 for conspiring to act as an agent of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Photographs show he attended fundraisers and events with Adams, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Rep. Grace Meng. Meng frequently met with and attended events with Jianshun, who took part in a fundraiser for her campaign on April 24, 2022, according to photographs.