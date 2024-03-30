Kathy Hochul Orders NYC Landmarks Lit Up Pink, White, And Blue On Easter To Celebrate ‘Transgender Day Of Visibility’

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered New York landmarks to light up pink, white, and blue on Easter Sunday to celebrate the Transgender Day of Visibility.

Hochul officially proclaimed March 31, 2024 as Transgender Day of Visibility. The day is dedicated to celebrate the transgender community’s achievements and contributions both within the Empire State and nationwide.

“Today we celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility by acknowledging the contributions that members of the transgender community have made in New York State and across the country,” Hochul said in a statement. “I am proud of the strength transgender New Yorkers display every day and want to make one thing clear: you are always welcome in New York. You are loved.” (RELATED: Governor Signs Bill Extending What Forms Of Forced Sexual Activity Can Be Prosecuted As Rape)

NEW: New York Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered that New York landmarks be lit up in transgender flag colors on Easter Sunday. Hochul issued a proclamation declaring March 31, 2024 Transgender Day of Visibility. The landmarks that will be lit up include Niagara falls, One… pic.twitter.com/pZ2niDfKEO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 30, 2024

“The International Transgender Day of Visibility is a celebration of gender diversity and authenticity that asks each of us to see past the gender binary,” the proclamation stated. “In doing so, New York State continues to set an example to our nation and the world, that we embrace all people and all communities as a state where transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming individuals are not just accepted, but seen and valued.”

Hochul announced that several of New York State’s iconic landmarks will be illuminated in the transgender flag colors — light pink, white, and light blue. Among the landmarks set to be bathed in these hues are One World Trade Center, Kosciuszko Bridge, and Empire State Plaza. The list extends to include the State Fairgrounds, Niagara Falls, and the Lake Placid Olympic Center, among others.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the governor’s office for comments but has yet to receive a response.