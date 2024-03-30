United Airlines Boeing 787 Forced To Make Emergency Landing, 22 Passengers Allegedly Injured

A United Airlines Boeing 787 flight was forced to make an emergency landing Friday evening as 22 passengers were reportedly injured due to “severe” turbulence, according to multiple reports.

Flight 85 was en route from Tel Aviv to Newark, New Jersey before diverting its path to New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County, New York around 6:45 p.m. over turbulence caused by high winds. Upon arrival at the airport, the flight was met by New Windsor paramedics on the tarmac as pictures posted on the emergency medical services’ (EMS) Instagram showed multiple emergency cars lined up near the plane. (RELATED: Boeing’s CEO Will Walk Away With Tens Of Millions Despite Failing To Solve Key Safety Issues)

The New Windsor EMS officials stated that 25 emergency medical technicians (EMT) and paramedics responded to the incident and “evaluated and treated multiple patients for minor ailments,” according to their Instagram post.

While New Windsor officials stated that six of the 319 passengers onboard were taken to local hospitals, additional reports claim that seven were hospitalized with 15 treated onsite. Multiple passengers aboard the flight had reportedly complained about nausea, with some stating they had chest pains as well, according to News 12 Westchester.

While no serious injuries were reported, New Windsor EMS Chief Michael Bigg told the outlet that the plane completed its trip landing safely in Newark Liberty International Airport after the incident.

“United Airlines Flight 85 landed safely at New York Stewart International Airport around 6:45 p.m. local time Friday, March 29, after the crew reported a passenger medical emergency. The Boeing 787 departed from Tel Aviv and was en route to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for additional information,” the Federal Aviation Administration stated, according to News 12 Westchester.