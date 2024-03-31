Former Congressman William Delahunt Dies At 82

Former Democratic congressman from Massachusetts, William Delahunt, died Saturday at the age of 82 in his home in Quincy, the Boston Herald reported.

Delahunt, who represented Massachusetts’ 10th Congressional District from 1997 to 2011, suffered from a long-term illness and passed away surrounded by family, according to the Herald.

“While we mourn the loss of such a tremendous person, we also celebrate his remarkable life and his legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We thank everyone who has given him, and our family, care, and support,” the family said in a statement to the Herald. (RELATED: Former Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick Dies At 56)

http://

William Delahunt, a longtime Democratic congressman for Massachusetts, died Saturday, according to a family spokesperson. https://t.co/hVbRrsKYmQ — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) March 30, 2024

Delahunt told the Herald in 2010 that he decided not to run for reelection after he had “been wrestling with the decision for a while,” and that his decision “had nothing to do with politics.”

Democrats like John Kerry were sad to see Delahunt leave Washington, noting that the Congressman had “an incredibly strong voice” for Massachusetts and that his absence would leave a “void” in Congress, the Herald reported.

Delahunt, who was a congressional delegate to the United Nations, served on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee as well as chairing the Subcommittee on Europe, according to the Herald.

Delahunt was a partner at the law firm Eckert Seamans after leaving DC, the newspaper reported.

“Bill was a tremendous colleague and dear friend to many at the firm,” the Herald quoted the company saying in a statement. “Throughout Bill’s numerous years of dedicated service to the legal and U.S. political community, Delahunt developed significant relationships with world leaders, ambassadors, and countless clients of Eckert Seamans, as well as advancing his community in Massachusetts.”

When the Norfolk County Superior Courthouse was named in his honor in 2022, Delahunt said, “The challenge to improve the quality of life for our communities was exciting and inspiring, and our initiatives fundamentally transformed the justice system,” according to the Herald.