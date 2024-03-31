Carmaker Recalls Over 400,000 SUVs Over Crash Risk From ‘Unintended Vehicle Movement’

Kia America, Inc. is recalling 427,407 Kia Telluride SUVs over concerns the vehicles may move while parked due to a faulty shaft engagement and thus crash, authorities said Tuesday.

The Irvine, California-based manufacturer said the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft of each of the affected vehicles “may not be fully engaged due to suspected improper assembly by the supplier,” according to a document published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“Over time, partial engagement can cause damage to the intermediate shaft splines,” the NHTSA document continued. “Damaged shaft splines may result in unintended vehicle movement while in Park if the parking brake is not engaged.”

The affected vehicles thus faced an increased risk of a crash, according to the document. (RELATED: Car Company Recalling Over 260,000 Vehicles To Address Potential Fuel Leakage And Fire Hazard)

#Recall: Kia is recalling all 2020-2023 Telluride SUVs and some 2024 models because they might roll away when put in Park. A total of 427,407 vehicles are being recalled. https://t.co/KaPaNuQLco — Consumer Reports (@ConsumerReports) March 28, 2024

The vehicles, manufactured from Jan. 9, 2019 through Oct. 19, 2023, represent about 1% of all the 2020-2024 Kia Telluride SUVs manufactured during the same period, the document revealed. Kia reportedly identified the vehicles by reviewing the vehicle and supplier production records. The supplier was identified as the West Point, Georgia-based MOBIS Alabama, LLC.

Kia will refer owners of the affected vehicles to a Kia dealer by first-class mail. The dealers will install an updated Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) software to prevent the vehicles from moving while the vehicle is parked and replace any damaged intermediate shaft if finds, according to the document.

“To prevent any unintended vehicle movement prior to completion of this recall, Kia advises vehicle owners to move the gear shifter in the ‘P’ (Park) position and always manually engage the EPB prior to exiting the vehicle,” the document read.

Kia reportedly promised to reimburse vehicle owners who might have paid to independently fix the issue.