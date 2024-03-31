‘Should Be Like Nagasaki And Hiroshima’: Congressman Tim Walberg Takes Flak For Gaza Comments Caught On Video

Michigan Rep. Tim Walberg has sparked fury after telling constituents at a town hall meeting March 25 in Dundee that the United States should not send “a dime” of aid to Gaza and instead treat the situation “like Nagasaki and Hiroshima.”

Tim Walberg, Republican representative for Michigan’s 5th congressional district can be heard on video answering the constituent’s question, “Why are we spending our money to build a port for them [the Gazans]?” referring to President Biden‘s recent humanitarian commitments in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, according to the video and a report in The Washington Post.

Republican Congressman Tim Walberg suggested dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza ‘like Nagasaki and Hiroshima’ in order to ‘get it over quick’. His comments have been widely condemned and his office insists it was ‘metaphorical’ ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/VvzzVlanX9 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 31, 2024

Walberg responds to the question, “We shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid. It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick.” The Congressman remains off screen for the entirety of the short clip leaked to social media which was recorded at Dundee Town Hall, according to the outlet. The congressman then said “the same should be in Ukraine,” the outlet reported.

The comments drew immediate backlash from Democrats, including Congresswoman Haley Stevens saying “Threatening to use, suggesting the use of, or, God forbid actually using nuclear weapons, are unacceptable tactics of war in the 21st Century.” Fellow Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee said the comments are “horrific & shocking.”

My full statement on reporting of my comments on Gaza and Russia: pic.twitter.com/0TVQsG631O — Rep. Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) March 31, 2024

Walberg responded to the criticism on X, explaining his statements were metaphorical, and that the short clip had robbed them of context. “As a child who grew up in the Cold War Era, the last thing I would advocate for is the use of nuclear weapons,” he wrote. “My reasoning was the exact opposite of what is being reported: the quicker these wars end the fewer innocent lives will be caught in the crossfire.” (RELATED: Biden Has Changed His Tune On Gaza ‘Ceasefire’ As Activist Pressure Mounts — And Election Draws Near

