Convicted Murderer And Fraudster Alex Murdaugh Gets Another 40 Years In Prison

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh received another prison sentence Monday after pleading guilty to nearly two dozen charges.

Murdaugh was handed the 40-year sentence in federal court on Monday following his guilty plea on charges of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering, according to CNN. Murdaugh was also ordered to pay more than $8.7 million in restitution to his victims. The sentence will run concurrently with Murdaugh’s 27 years he’s serving for similar crimes on the state level.

These sentences are separate from the consecutive life sentences Murdaugh received for the brutal murder of his wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son Paul in 2022, CNN noted. State prosecutors believe Murdaugh killed his wife and son to distract, delay, or cover up his financial fraud schemes that were rapidly unraveling after Paul allegedly drunkenly crashed a family boat, killing his 19-year-old friend Mallory Beach, CBS reported.

A case against Paul for the death of Beach was allegedly going to push Murdaugh to reveal the financial fraud, as depicted in the “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” series. The charges were dropped upon Paul’s death. (RELATED: ‘I Did Him So Bad’: Tape Allegedly Shows Murder Suspect React To Graphic Photos Of His Dead Son)

Murdaugh insists he is innocent of murder but admitted to the financial crimes, claiming he was maintaining a yearslong opioid addiction, CNN noted.