Delivery Man Mercilessly Kills Angie Harmon’s Dog

Famous “Law and Order” and “Charlotte” actress, Angie Harmon, said an Instacart delivery man shot and killed her dog.

Harmon wrote a lengthy post to her Instagram account Monday detailing the horror that allegedly happened at her front door. “This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver,” she wrote. “He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog.” The actress posted a video and photographs of her small dog as she paid tribute to her beloved family pet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Harmon (@angieharmon)

Harmon went on to share more details with her 584,000 Instagram followers.

“Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded,” she said.

The actress explained that police were involved in the matter, but much to her dismay, they weren’t able to give her the closure she needed.

“The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self defense’. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn,” Harmon wrote.

The star said she was not expecting this particular person to be at her doorstep in the first place.

“He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle… the pic is on my story,” she said.

She followed up with some more disturbing information.

“He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.’ We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member. #RIP OLLIE 🐶🐾🕊️🌈” she wrote. (RELATED: Heidi Klum’s Dogs Die Under Suspicious Circumstances)

Harmon turned off the comments on her social media account.

There was no further information provided.