‘This Is Not Good’: Actor Dev Patel Recalls Hearing ‘Snap’ While Filming Fight Scene. What He Did Next Is Insane

Actor Dev Patel said Friday that he suffered a brutal injury during the first fight scene for his new movie.

Patel joined “The Tonight Show” to tell allegedly toxic host Jimmy Fallon all about how he broke his hand during the first action scene for his upcoming movie, “Monkey Man.” And what he did next was pretty mind-blowing.

“Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong. The first action scene I’m basically, I’m a crash test dummy. My co-star is using my face to break every piece of porcelain in this bathroom, and my hand, I heard it snap. I was like, ‘This is not good,'” Patel explained to Fallon.

“And I knew, you know, you’ve got 450 people on an island, and if I go down, the film goes down. You know, we had a purpose during a really prickly time in history. And I told my producer, I was like, ‘Don’t say anything. Let’s just keep filming.’ By the end of the day, my hand was like an elephant’s foot. And we couldn’t afford to put a cast on and VFX it out of this movie,” he continued.

Thanks to cheap flights during the COVID-19 pandemic, Patel was able to hop on a flight to Jakarta where a doctor put a screw in his hand and told him not to apply more than a pound or two of pressure to it. (RELATED: Award-Winning Actor Dev Patel Stops Knife Fight)

“Actually, I went straight back to set the next day and was throwing myself and bouncing off a window,” Patel noted. “And the crew, they made me a t-shirt.” The shirt had a picture of Patel’s X-ray on it. Clearly Patel was raised under the strict British rule of “stop crying and get the heck on with it,” even if you are literally losing part of your limb.

Patel’s upcoming film “Monkey Man” hits cinemas April 5.