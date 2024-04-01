Trump Posts $175 Million Bond In Civil Fraud Case

Former President Donald Trump on Monday submitted a $175 million bond as part of his appeal against a civil fraud judgment in New York, according to a filing by his attorneys with the Supreme Court of New York Appellate Division.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in the 2024 election, was ordered to pay $464 million to the State of New York in a civil fraud action commenced by Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York. In his effort to appeal the trial division’s judgment, Trump was granted a reprieve by the appellate division to submit a smaller $175 million bond due to difficulties in obtaining a bond to cover the whole judgment outright. Trump’s lawyers submitted the bond Monday. (RELATED: Trump Posts $91 Million Bond As He Appeals E. Jean Carroll Verdict)

The bond means that the trial judgment cannot be enforced against Trump until the conclusion of his appeal, which prevents James from seizing Trump’s assets in New York — such as Trump Tower in New York City and his other commercial properties. It also clears the way for Trump’s appeal to proceed in the case, against both the conclusions and size of the initial penalty imposed by Justice Arthur Engoron during the trial.

Read Trump’s bond filing here:

Undertaking on Appeal, People of the State of New York v. Trump, 452564-2022 (Apr. 1, 2024) by Daily Caller News Foundation on Scribd

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

