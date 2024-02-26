Donald Trump Appeals New York Civil Fraud Trial Verdict

Former President Donald Trump has appealed a verdict by the New York Supreme Court that found him guilty of civil fraud and fined hundreds of millions of dollars.

Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, was ordered to pay the State of New York approximately $355 million on Feb. 16, a figure that was revised to $454 million, according to Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York, whose office sued Trump in the case. On Monday, Trump filed a notice of appeal with the New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, seeking to overturn the verdict. (RELATED: Judge Rules Trump Must Pay Over $350 Million In Civil Fraud Case)

“PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT…Defendants President Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey McConney, the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, the Trump Organization, Inc….hereby appeal to the Appellate Division, First Department, from the Decision,” wrote Trump’s attorneys in the notice of appeal. The trial verdict was issued by Justice Arthur F. Engoron of the New York Supreme Court’s Trial Decision, who had been previously criticized by Trump while presiding over the case.

Notice of Appeal by Donald J. Trump in People of the State of New York v. Trump, Et. Al. (Feb. 26, 2024) by Daily Caller News Foundation on Scribd

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.