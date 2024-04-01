White House Leaves ‘Transgender Day Of Visibility’ Off Spanish-Language Accounts On Easter

The White House did not highlight “Transgender Day of Visibility” on its Spanish-language social media accounts on Easter Sunday, though it appeared on its main platforms in English.

Transgender Day of Visibility, a day created by a transgender activist in 2010, has annually been marked on March 31, which fell on the same day as Easter in 2024. To commemorate the day, the main White House Twitter and Facebook accounts posted about “Transgender Day of Visibility” on March 31, though the Spanish-language accounts, La Casa Blanca, did not. (RELATED: Devout Catholic Joe Biden Makes No Mention Of Ash Wednesday For First Time During Presidency)

The two Twitter accounts do not have identical feeds, with many differentiating posts, but both platforms posted a message commemorating Easter Sunday. The Spanish-language White House Twitter account also marked César Chávez day, which occurs on March 31, but the main White House account did not do the same.

Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our nation. On Transgender Day of Visibility, our Administration honors the extraordinary courage of transgender Americans and reaffirms our commitment to forming a more perfect union – where all people are treated equally. pic.twitter.com/ElRf9l62Nk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 31, 2024

¡Feliz Pascua les desea la administración Biden-Harris! pic.twitter.com/BHBgY2j71t — La Casa Blanca (@LaCasaBlanca) March 31, 2024

EXPOSED: The White House is deliberately pushing differing messages to its different language-speaking audiences. On the main English account, today they celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility. On the Spanish-language account, zero references to Trans Day Of Visibility.… pic.twitter.com/feeG1DqjEa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 1, 2024

President Joe Biden sparked backlash on Friday after he posted a proclamation recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility on the same day of Easter Sunday 2024. The proclamation aimed to recognize “the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans” on the annual “transgender day of visibility.”

“The White House also officially designated Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day of Visibility,’” Kaylee McGee White, Restoring America Editor for the Washington Examiner, posted on Twitter. “Such utter contempt for Christians and their beliefs.”

The White House responded to the blowback on Saturday in a statement to the Daily Caller.

“As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told the Daily Caller in a statement. “Sadly, it’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit.”

On his own presidential Twitter account, Biden marked Easter Sunday, Transgender Day of Visibility and César Chávez day.

“Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection this Easter Sunday,” Biden posted first.

“Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you. You are made in the image of God, and you’re worthy of respect and dignity,” the president posted later.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.