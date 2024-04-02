Biden Admin Scrambles To Tell Tehran It Had ‘No Involvement’ On Israeli Strike Against Iranian Generals: REPORT

The Biden administration quickly rushed to tell Iran that it had “no involvement” in an Israeli strike that resulted in the deaths of top Iranian military personnel, according to Axios.

Israel launched targeted airstrikes on a compound near the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria on Monday, killing two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) generals and five officers. The Biden administration went “directly” to Iran and told them it had “no involvement in the [Israeli] strike and… did not know about it ahead of time,” according to a White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson and a U.S. official who spoke to Axios. (RELATED: ‘When Will They Learn?’: Biden Admin Greenlights Access To $10 Billion For Iran: REPORT)

The Biden administration’s message to Iran on Monday is a rare occurrence, according to Axios. The U.S. and the West have a poor relationship with Iran, as the country is the largest state sponsor of terrorism and it masterminds several terrorist organizations throughout the Middle East, including Hamas.

Whoever or whatever was targeted adjacent to the Iranian embassy in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus serves as a stark Israeli warning to Tehran regarding its nefarious activities against the Jewish state. pic.twitter.com/s9c5S1i9VU — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) April 1, 2024

The strike in question took place shortly before a virtual meeting between the Israeli government and senior Biden administration officials, according to Axios. The meeting aimed to address Israel’s upcoming military operations against Hamas in Rafah —the southernmost region of Gaza — which the Biden administration does not currently support. The airstrike was not discussed during the meeting.

Iran has vowed revenge against Israel for the strikes on Monday, accusing the Israeli government of “[breaching] all international conventions,” according to Axios.

The Israeli strikes and Iran’s promise to retaliate underscore the threat of broader conflict opening up in the Middle East. Since Oct. 7 — the day Hamas invaded Israel and killed 1,200 civilians, prompting a massive Israeli counteroffensive — Iranian-backed terror groups have attacked Israeli and Western forces throughout the region.

Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says 32,000 Palestinians have died in the fighting, though it doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

The NSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

