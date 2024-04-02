More Protest Votes Take Bite Out Of Biden’s Primary Victories

A protest vote over President Joe Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza cut into his primary win in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, as well as in Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to The Associated Press.

Pro-Palestinian activists have been urging Democratic primary voters in these states and others to support “uncommitted” and other nameless ballot options in opposition to Biden’s support of Israel following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, which left roughly 1,200 individuals dead. In Wisconsin, 9.3% voted “uninstructed,” while 14.9% and 11.2% supported the “uncommitted” option in Rhode Island and Connecticut, respectively, the AP projected at the time of writing. (RELATED: Another Protest Vote Cuts Into Biden Primary Victory)

Biden also faced a protest vote in New York where liberal activists encouraged Democratic primary voters to “leave it blank,” according to Politico. The effort’s effect on the primary won’t be reflected in Tuesday evening’s results, but will be included in the official totals weeks later.

On April 2nd, bubble in “UNINSTRUCTED” on your Wisconsin Presidential primary ballot. Tell Joe Biden that he can count us out of genocide in Gaza ❌ Request your ballot today at https://t.co/646Ll7FJdu #ListenToWisconsin #VoteUninstructed pic.twitter.com/xDjzl7z59U — Wisconsin Vote UNINSTRUCTED (@listentowi) February 29, 2024

Michigan kicked off a series of similar protest votes on Feb. 27, when over 100,000 Democratic primary participants in the state supported the “uncommitted” option, amounting to 13.2% of the share. Significant portions of the Democratic electorate have also supported nameless ballot options in Washington, Minnesota, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Colorado, Tennessee and Alabama.

The Listen to Michigan campaign, which encouraged Democratic primary voters to choose “uncommitted” in the battleground state, worked alongside groups in Wisconsin, Washington and Minnesota to replicate its strategy.

Abandon Biden is another group pushing votes against Biden, and has been focusing on battleground states like Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina, as well as Minnesota and Virginia.

Protest votes will likely continue to pop up throughout the rest of the primary season, during which both Biden and former President Donald Trump have already effectively clinched their respective parties’ nominations.

Democrats in New Jersey are aiming to get the “uncommitted” option on the ballot for the June 4 primary, according to The New York Times. Abandon Biden is encouraging voters to write in “No Joe” on Pennsylvania’s Democratic ballot April 23.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.