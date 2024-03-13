Another Protest Vote Cuts Into Biden Primary Victory

While President Joe Biden easily won the Washington Democratic primary on Tuesday, a protest vote over the administration’s support of Israel following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks slightly diminished his margin of victory.

Pro-Palestinian activists have encouraged Democratic primary voters to back nameless ballot options like “uncommitted” in opposition to Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza, which garnered significant support in the Michigan primary and several Super Tuesday states. Biden secured 86.7% support in Washington compared to the “uncommitted” option’s 7.5%, followed by Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips at 3.1% and self-help author Marianne Williamson at 2.7%, according to The Associated Press.

Over 48,000 Democratic primary participants voted “uncommitted” in Washington on Tuesday, as well as more than 100,000 Michiganders on Feb. 27 and thousands more on Super Tuesday.

Significant portions of Democratic primary voters supported nameless ballot options on March 5, including 18.9% in Minnesota, 12.7% in North Carolina, 9.3% in Massachusetts, 8.9% in Colorado, 7.8% in Tennessee and 6% in Alabama. (RELATED: Biden’s Super Tuesday Victories Marred By Protest Votes)

Listen To Michigan advocated for the “uncommitted” vote in the battleground state, which is home to one of the country’s largest Muslim and Arab American populations, in hopes of driving policy changes. Abandon Biden encouraged Democratic primary voters to support anyone but Biden in Michigan, and has the goal of preventing the president from securing another term through a national campaign focused on various battleground states.

In Georgia, the Abandon Biden campaign asked participants to “leave it blank” at the polls, as the battleground state doesn’t have a nameless ballot option.

Still, Biden won Arkansas, California, Iowa, Maine, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia on March 5, and secured earlier victories in New Hampshire as a write-in candidate, South Carolina, Nevada and Hawaii. Along with Washington, the president took Georgia and Mississippi on Tuesday.

Both Biden and former President Donald Trump racked up the required delegates to secure their respective parties’ nominations after Tuesday’s contests.

The president currently lags behind Trump for a 2024 rematch by 1.7 points in the RealClearPolitics average. Trump is also leading Biden in crucial swing states like Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

