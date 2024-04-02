After Allegedly Strangling Woman And Evading Police For Three Weeks, Former NFL Player Receives Misdemeanor Charge

Florida’s state attorney charged former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery Monday after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend and evaded police for three weeks, his lawyers claimed in a statement.

“On March 31, 2024, Mr. Cameron Sutton voluntarily turned himself into the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. On April 1, 2024, he was released on his own recognizance,” his lawyers, Todd Foster and Jason A. Setchen, said in a statement. “After completing an investigation into this matter, the Office of the State Attorney has elected to file a single misdemeanor. Both Mr. Sutton and the mother of his children request privacy in this matter, as they view this as a family matter and wish to resolve it as a family.”

Sheriffs issued a warrant for Sutton’s arrest in early March after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend following a Zoom paternal custody hearing, the Detroit Free Press reported. The Lions released him after officials made the warrant public in late March. (RELATED: NFL Star, Hard Knocks Legend Dead At 35: REPORT)

Sutton didn’t turn himself in until March 31, after “weeks of evading law enforcement,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions before the 2023 season. Despite his newfound freedom, it’s unlikely they bring him back after releasing him. The team has already made a number of moves to acquire additional defensive backs in his stead, including sending a third-round pick to Tampa Bay for cornerback Carlton Davis.