‘Biden’s Border Bloodbath’: Peter Doocy, John Kirby Spar Over Illegal Migrant Crime, Tanked Border Bill

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby about the alleged killings and threats posed to Americans by illegal immigrants.

An illegal immigrant from Mexico is charged with murdering Ruby Garcia, a 25-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to WWMT. Police found Garcia dead with gunshot wounds on the highway after she had been in a vehicle with the alleged killer, Brandon Ortiz-Vite.

“John, there’s another case of somebody in the country illegally allegedly murdering a young woman, this time in Michigan. Her name was Ruby Garcia. Donald Trump is out there now calling this Biden’s border bloodbath. What do you call it?” Doocy asked during Tuesday’s briefing.

Kirby offered his condolences to Garcia’s family and deferred to local law enforcement. He said that President Joe Biden wants House Speaker Mike Johnson to pass the Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, which intends to shut down the border when the average number of entrances surpasses 5,000 people per day and would re-open after the average decreases to 3,750 per individual.

“But everybody in this room knows that the bill that you guys keep talking about as a solution is dead at the moment, and—” Doocy said.

“Says you,” Kirby interrupted. “Doesn’t need to be dead, does it?”

“The bill’s dead,” Doocy repeated.

“Says you!” Kirby argued.

“When’s the vote?” Doocy challenged.

“You ask Speaker Johnson that. It doesn’t need to be dead, Peter,” Kirby said.

Doocy quoted Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens saying the “got-aways” at the border pose a danger. Kirby said there are “significant national security” concerns at the border that need to be addressed, and pushed for the bill to be passed in the House. (RELATED: Doocy Presses KJP On Release Of Migrants Who Allegedly Beat Texas National Guardsman)

“As the person in charge of preventing a terrorist attack in the homeland, does President Biden think that some of these border crossers in the United States right now are plotting a terrorist attack?” Doocy asked.

“The president’s confident that throughout the agency—DHS, the intelligence community—that we’re doing everything we can to be as vigilant as we can to ensure the safety and security of the American people here at home,” Kirby replied.

Senate Republicans blocked the bill during a Feb. 7 vote in the chamber, along with some Senate Democrats who also opposed the bill. House Speaker Mike Johnson assured the bill would be “dead on arrival” if it reached his chamber.

Illegal immigrants with previous criminal records have been released into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and have caused harm to American citizens. An illegal immigrant who had previously been arrested for attacking a minor in New York City allegedly murdered 22-year-old Laken Riley outside of the University of Georgia (UGA) campus, and another illegal immigrant was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Virginia.