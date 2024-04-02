Former Staffer Trevor Phillips Alleges Kanye West Wanted To Lock Children In Cages In Newly Filed Lawsuit: REPORT

Trevor Phillips, Kanye West’s former employee at Donda Academy School, sued the actor for discrimination, harassment and a hostile work environment, among other allegations.

Phillips claimed he began working for West’s organization in late 2022, and allegedly experienced an expansion of duties that he wasn’t prepared for, according to TMZ. He went on to claim that West allegedly spewed antisemitic rhetoric in front of children in his Academy. In one instance, he said the rapper allegedly told children he wanted to shave their heads and intended to build a jail in the school. Phillips claimed West allegedly threatened two students by saying they could be locked in cages under his proposed plan, according to TMZ.

Phillips is seeking major damages, citing that he observed the stress put on those affiliated with the Academy while West faced backlash as a result of his alleged antisemitic rants.

West’s former employee also claimed West complained to staff at the Nobu Hotel in Malibu when he noticed “Batman” wasn’t playing in the room he was staying in, before allegedly saying, “These Jews are greedy,” and allegedly declaring that “Hitler was great,” according to TMZ. During that alleged incident, Phillips claimed that West allegedly credited Hitler by saying, “He’s the reason we have cars.”

The court documents claimed West confessed details of his alleged porn addiction to West, and allegedly told him he used to partake in orgies every day. He said West admitted to masturbating a lot, according to TMZ.

Phillips claimed that West allegedly declared his intention to attack gay people by saying, “Gay people are not true Christians, and gay people are controlled by Bill Gates so they don’t have children for population control,” according to TMZ.

The former staffer said West allegedly berated and bullied black employees, and said he, too, was a victim of such alleged treatment.(RELATED: Ye Sinks Low, Begs Fans To Help Him Land A Live Show)

Phillips claimed West fired him on a whim in May 2023.