Cook Political Report Delivers More Bad News About Dems’ 2024 Senate Map

The Cook Political Report moved Democratic Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen’s seat to the “Toss Up” column for 2024 on Wednesday, further dampening the party’s chances of holding its majority in the upper chamber.

Rosen’s seat had been in the “Lean D” category, along with the open seat in Michigan and Democratic Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin. The Cook Political Report’s Jessica Taylor wrote that the nonpartisan election analysis decided to shift Rosen’s seat due to “the most recent polling numbers and trends in the presidential race.”

An Emerson College survey released on March 20 found Rosen leading Sam Brown, the Republican frontrunner for the seat, by only two points, while other earlier polling suggested the senator is up anywhere from one point to six points. Former President Donald Trump is also leading President Joe Biden by 3.2 points for the state that voted blue in 2016 and 2020, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

“Nevada is now a toss up because Jacky Rosen is a rubber stamp for Joe Biden and has made things worse for Nevadans, from high prices to the open border,” Brown wrote on X. “We are going to win in November, secure the border and make Nevada more affordable for middle class families.” (RELATED: Cook Political Report Delivers Bad News For Dem Senator’s Chances In 2024)

Rosen now shares the “Toss Up” column with Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, as well as the seat held by outgoing independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

“Jacky Rosen is struggling to connect with Nevada voters because she can’t defend her record of rubber stamping Joe Biden’s policies that have caused higher prices, open borders, and out of control crime,” Maggie Abboud, spokeswoman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), said in a statement.

The NRSC is backing Brown in the GOP primary for the seat, which Rosen won in 2018.

Brown lost to then-Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt for the GOP Senate primary in 2022, where he garnered 34.2% support. Laxalt went on to narrowly lose to incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, which helped Democrats clinch control of the upper chamber.

Neither the Rosen campaign nor the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

