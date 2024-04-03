Entertainment

‘I’ve been Cottonelle-ing My Body’: Christina Applegate Admits She Can No Longer Shower Amid Battle With MS

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Christina Applegate admitted she can no longer take a shower due to the severity of her MS.

The “Married With Children” star spoke candidly on the latest episode of Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s “MeSsy” podcast as she opened up about the “painful” relapse she is experiencing. Applegate her legs hurt so much that she hasn’t been able to shower or bathe for three weeks. “I need to buy stock in Cottonelle,” she quipped, as she attempted to add humor to the conversation.

The “Dead to Me” actress explained, “I can’t stand in my shower. There’s no fucking way.”

Applegate said she attempted some solution-based ideas to get in and out of her shower, but has since called it quits and has found alternative methods to cleanse herself.

” I have such a small bench and my ass is so huge these days that I can’t sit on it, it’s like I slip right off of it,” she said on the podcast. “So, I’ve been Cottonelle-ing my body.”

Applegate admitted she has “no energy” to push her body beyond its limits.

“Legs are just done. I can’t get circulation. I can’t get them to stop hurting,” she said. As for her lower extremities, the actress is experiencing “insane tingling that just has spurts of tingles that are weird coming from, like, my butt down.”

When she attempts the simple task of walking to the bathroom, Applegate says she’s “feeling like I’m going to fall.”

The famous actress said she is also experiencing pain in her eye.

“I haven’t slept for 24 hours because my eye is doing something weird where every time I close my eye to go to sleep my right eye starts to shift,” she said. (RELATED: Christina Applegate Gets Visibly Emotional During Standing Ovation Amid MS Battle, Video Shows)

Applegate said her condition has worsened to the point that she no longer interacts with anyone aside from her 12-year-old daughter, Sadie. She noted that Sadie has made it clear to her that she needs to resolve her bathing situation.

“[She’s] always like, ‘Oh Mama, that’s bad.’ I make her smell my armpits, just to make her vomit,” Applegate said.

 