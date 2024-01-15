Christina Applegate Gets Visibly Emotional During Standing Ovation Amid MS Battle

Christina Applegate had the crowd on their feet when she took the stage at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Monday.

The celebrity-studded audience immediately stood up to show their support for Applegate, who is currently struggling with a Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis. She walked across the stage confidently with a cane, and was visibly moved by the applause and the standing ovation. “You’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up!” she quipped.

This standing ovation for Christina Applegate has me bawling already 😭😭😭 #Emmys #Emmys2024 pic.twitter.com/9ZP3yDx3G5 — Priyant 👨🏾‍🚀 (@Priyant1987) January 16, 2024

Applegate was emotional as she scanned the audience and took in the outpouring of love. Tears flooded her eyes as she recognized the intensity of the moment. “Oh my God,” she gasped.

She quickly composed herself and turned up the heat on her quick-witted charm. Applegate delivered some self-deprecating jokes and had the crowd roaring with laughter within seconds.

Poking fun at her own weight gain since her diagnosis, she said, “body not by Ozempic,” as she took a jab at Hollywood’s obsession with quick weight loss.

“You don’t have to applaud every time I do something,” the star joked, as the audience celebrated her loudly.

“Some of you may know me as Kelly Bundy from ‘Married With Children,’ or Samantha from ‘Samantha Who’ or probably my last job as Jen Harding from ‘Dead to Me,” she said.

"But very few of you know me from that debut baby Burt Grizzell on 'Days of Our Lives.' … It's been an honor to play funny, flawed complex characters," Applegate noted.

The “Dead to Me,” star presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

She publicly revealed her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis in 2021.