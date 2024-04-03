Dominican Republic Politician’s Son Fatally Shot In Texas, Manhunt Underway For Three Suspects

The son of a Dominican Republic politician was shot dead Monday at a gas station in Houston, the City of Houston announced in a news release.

Luis Alfredo Pacheco Rojas, the 34-year-old son of Alfredo Pacheco, was fatally shot by three armed men, according to Reuters. The Houston Police Department has launched a manhunt for the suspects. Pacheco serves as the president of the Chamber of Deputies in the Dominican Republic.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: S Wayside and Telephone in Gulfgate Area Shooting. HOUSTON, Texas — Police are looking for three suspects, which they believe was targeted. Victim killed identified as Luis Alfredo Pacheco pic.twitter.com/8yLdojuMx0 — Channel3 Now (@channel3nownews) April 3, 2024

Rojas and three others, including a 29-year-old now in critical condition, were leaving a gas station when a Dodge Charger and a Mercedes-Benz pulled up, City Of Houston said in the release. Three men—two from the Charger and one from the Mercedes — exited the vehicle and opened fire on Rojas’ SUV, then fled the scene.

Rojas was immediately transported to the nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Houston Police Department, in their pursuit of justice, released surveillance images showing the suspects, two of whom were visibly armed, and is actively seeking any leads that could bring them to custody, authorities stated in the release.

“With great regret, I announce the unexpected death of my son LUIS ALFREDO PACHECO ROJAS, who lived outside the country,” Alfredo Pacheco posted Tuesday on Twitter, Fox News reported. “This fact is currently under investigation. I sincerely thank friends and colleagues for their solidarity in this difficult time.”